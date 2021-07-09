Cancel
Charles City County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Charles City, New Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Charles City; New Kent The National Weather Service in Wakefield VA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Virginia Chickahominy River above Providence Forge affecting New Kent and Charles City Counties. The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Chickahominy River above Providence Forge. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 1:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain above minor flood stage through late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The river exceeds the banks in the vicinity of the gauge along Adkins Rd. Water begins to enter the back of the property of a near by auto parts business.

alerts.weather.gov

