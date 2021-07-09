Cancel
Bartow County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Gordon by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Gordon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GORDON AND NORTHERN BARTOW COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Calhoun...moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Calhoun, Adairsville, White, Resaca, Plainville, Fairmount, Ranger, Sonoraville, Pine Log, Redbud, Folsom and Funkhouser. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...50MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Preparedness
