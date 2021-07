The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G finally hitten the global market with its high-end specifications offered at a pretty affordable price. But this year there is another Chinese device that can compete with the Reno series in the global market: the Vivo X60 Pro. It is the first flagship by Vivo to hit the European market and it will be joined by the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G in Europe soon. Which of these devices should you buy and which offers the best features for the money asked? This comparison between their specifications will hopefully clear your ideas in regards.