Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemung County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Steuben by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Steuben A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN CHEMUNG AND SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTIES At 138 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Erwins, or near Corning, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Campbell, Caton, Lindley and Painted Post. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindley, NY
City
Campbell, NY
County
Steuben County, NY
City
Corning, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Chemung, NY
City
Elmira Heights, NY
City
Painted Post, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Big Flats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy