Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Steuben A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN CHEMUNG AND SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTIES At 138 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Erwins, or near Corning, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Campbell, Caton, Lindley and Painted Post. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.