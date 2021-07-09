The 32 Best Dallas Brunches PaperCity Staffers Return to Again and Again

Depending on your mood, “brunch” can mean a variety of different things. For something more social, it might be neverending pours of refreshing mimosas and towering tiers of salmon lox. “Brunch” could just be code for a great atmosphere that just so happens to have solid people watching. And on certain weekends, a neighborhood spot that serves consistent, perfect eggs is all you need in the world. This list, curated by the team at PaperCity Dallas, has all those moods (and more) well covered. From ritzy, special occasion spots to dependable favorites, our best brunches in Dallas have perfected the art of the late-morning meal.