Martell Holt is Triggered When New Baby is Discussed + Melody Holt Falls out with Destiny Williams
Things continue to be messy on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” returns for season three on July 17 at 9/8c. To no surprise, the drama will continue between all the couples. However, Melody Holt and Martell Holt have had the most considering their marriage fell apart on the show. It came out that Martell had an affair for years. And he fathered a child outside the marriage. So this was one of Melody’s cues to move on.urbanbellemag.com
Comments / 1