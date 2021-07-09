Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The B-Side – Wesley Snipes

By Dan Mecca
thefilmstage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. Today, Conor and I try to ice skate uphill to talk about Wesley Snipes! Our Snipes B-Sides include: Boiling Point, Drop Zone, U.S. Marshals, and The Art of War. The action star broke onto the scene in the mid-80s, turned heads with Major League, then dished out a slew of hits.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Snipes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Sides#The B Side#U S Marshals#Major League#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicFOX 28 Spokane

Normani and Cardi B dropping collaboration Wild Side this week

Cardi B and Normani are releasing a new single together this week. The two pop stars have teamed up on new track ‘Wild Side’ which is set to drop on Friday (16.07.21) and there is also a video on the way. After the song was announced, Cardi wrote: “The world...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Film Stage Show Ep. 435 – F9 (with Brett Arnold)

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan and Bill Graham are joined by Brett Arnold to discuss Justin Lin’s Cannes Film Festival selection F9. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Shady Side Of Stephen Dorff

From Armie Hammer to Mark Wahlberg, some of Hollywood's most popular actors have shown the world a real shady side. And while some shady moments have been captured on film, others will forever be immortalized in print, like Stephen Dorff's eyebrow-raising comments about other movie stars and their career choices. And those comments are just the tip of the iceberg. The "Blade" star has exhibited some truly shady behavior — and had no qualms about doing so.
MoviesMovieMaker

R.I.P. Richard Donner; Wesley Snipes’ Best Lines; Black Widow: You Got Dorffed!

Superman and Lethal Weapon mastermind Richard Donner has died; introducing “You Got Dorffed!,” wherein Stephen Dorff ice skates uphill against the Marvel machine; Quentin Tarantino saves another great theater; CNN writes many unnecessary words about Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: A new...
Moviescolumbusunderground.com

Bugs & LeBron, Cage & a Pig, and More in Movies

Step into the wayback machine this weekend. Nostalgic for WB ‘toons playing basketball? Remember when Nicolas Cage could act, not just behave erratically? Recall a time when you could get a decent cheeseburger in a restaurant for under $15? It’s all here this weekend, plus a beautiful true romance, a gorgeous doc about trees, a ridiculous shark movie, and a reminder that Mainers can be pretty badass. Here’s the scoop.
MoviesKGET 17

Rick’s Reviews: ‘Die in a Gunfight’

I want to draw your attention to a small film that you might overlook in your efforts to find some entertainment to escape from the heat. “Die in a Gunfight” comes from director Colin Schiffo. It is the story of two very star-crossed lovers — Mary, played Alexandra Daddario, and Ben, played by Diego Boneta — who are the black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made

Hollywood has a long history of films with production costs that went over budget. Directors like Clint Eastwood who make movies quickly and inexpensively are prized by studios. Extremely expensive movies clearly run the risk of losing money — and they have with some regularity over the 100 years plus since moviemakers began hiring actors […]
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy