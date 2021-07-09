Disney Wish Dining Details Released Connect With More Magic and Also Walt Disney

Today Disney and Pixar released a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Turning Red. The film by Oscar Award winner Domee Shi (for Bao) focuses on a young girl named Mei Lee. This 13-year old “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited. Mei Lee is voiced by Rosalie Chiang. Sandra Oh voices her mother Ming, who is a bit protective and perhaps a bit overbearing. Most of all, she is never far from her daughter. Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins. Check out the trailer for this film that will be released on March 11, 2022.