Disney Wish Dining Details Released Connect With More Magic and Also Walt Disney

dapsmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails continue to be released about Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish. Yesterday, details were released about the Avengers: Quantum Encounter dining experience. Today, more details were released about some of the quick and casual dining options on the ship. They are full of magic and even have some connections with Walt Disney. They will be found on the upper decks of the Disney Wish.

