East Hartford, CT

East Hartford campers get help from law firm

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 8 days ago

Wanting to help families as people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the CT Trial Firm of Glastonbury is sponsoring summer camp for two East Hartford children.

The firm’s co-owners, partners Ryan McKeen and Andrew Garza, said they wanted to give to local kids as an opportunity to give back. Garza, who is also a father of three young children, felt a connection with a single dad, Stephen, who is transitioning back to work, but could use a little help with child care during the summer months when kids are not at school.

“I grew up in public housing in Groton,” Garza said. “We know what it is to need a little help sometimes. It was just something that we feel passionate about. It’s important to us to give back. We want to be more than just a store front here. It’s an ongoing need, as people are trying to get back on their feet.”

The firm reached out to East Hartford Parks and Rec. Supervisor Jon Cooper, who told them about a family who could use a little help

Rihanna and Caiden, ages 10 and nine, will now be attending seven weeks of summer camp at the East Hartford Parks and Rec. program, as part of the firm’s Camp 4 Kids initiative.

“One of our core beliefs is giving back to the communities in which we serve,” McKeen said.

“Summer is a hard transition time for kids, particularly after the pandemic year that we had. We are happy to do our part to provide parents with some support and to give kids an opportunity to stay social and active,” Garza added.

The team met with Stephen and his children, who were excited for the opportunity.

“We appreciate it very much. I believe that camp should be accessible to any family, any child who shows interest. I am extremely happy that companies like CT Trial Firm are in the position to provide this sort of opportunity for my kids and others,” said Stephen.

Garza said he got a report from the family, after the kids began camp.

“They’re enjoying the pool time,” he said. "

Garza said the summer camp program will be an annual one. The firm has also been providing a 2021 Access to Education Scholarship, which will provide tuition for students who are the first in their families to attend college.

For more information, visit www.cttrialfirm.com .

###

