Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Westminster Outdoor Granny’s Attic Sale

By babylon
Babylon Beacon
 13 days ago

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 Westminster United Presbyterian Church will be holding an “Outdoor Granny’s Attic” Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date Saturday, July 17, 2021). The church is located at ...

www.babylonbeacon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granny#Attic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingMLive.com

Sur La Table’s Savor Summer sale offers 50% off outdoor dining plates, glasses and more

Sur La Table’s top picks for outdoor dining offer a wide array of choices—perfect for sprucing up any backyard. Shop their slew of unique collections, and browse glassware that will bring even more life to any outdoor gathering. You don’t want to miss this Savor Summer sale. Save up to 50% on premium outdoor kitchenware—an irresistible discount that won’t last forever. Check out Sur La Table’s on-sale collections below, and choose a whimsical pattern or classic design that works best for you.
ShoppingChronicle-Telegram

Don't miss the Grandma's Attic sale

The Brownhelm Historical Association will hold its Grandma's Attic sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30-31 at the historic Brownhelm School, 1950 North Ridge Road. It will feature unique items in pink, vintage cake stands, glassware and dishes. All proceeds will go toward the restoration and maintenance of...
Winchester, VANorthern Virginia Daily

The Attic reopens

The Attic, the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary thrift shop at 381 Millwood Ave., has reopened to the public. The Attic is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Basement hours are 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Christmas in July sale starts July 21.
HobbiesRecordernews.com

Outdoors: It’s time for chanterelle season

One of my favorite times of year has fallen upon us yet again, chanterelle season. Out of all the wild edibles I forage throughout the year, chanterelle mushrooms rank No. 1. Ramps are darn good as well, but still rank a distant second in my book compared to chanterelles. Where...
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Country House 'Attic' Sale

MODERN 3-SEAT RUST RED BROCADE UPHOLSTERED SOFA and matching 2-seat sofa with loose covers 71 x 209 x 94 cms CONDITION: Frames and uphol... A VICTORIAN MAPLE & CO. ORNATE BRASS DOUBLE BED, the foot with central sunflower motif. 142 X 119 cms CONDITION: Some loose brass fixtu... 100 -...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

Sale’s sale

Becky Davis (right) gets her book autographed by Anna Sale on Tuesday at the Park County Library in Cody.
NFLPosted by
Vice

Huckberry's Annual Sale Means 35% Off Outdoor Gear, Everyday Carry, and More

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. New to Huckberry? [Puffs corn cob pipe.] Well, it’s like the forest-dwelling love child of REI and Kinfolk, where one can shop for outdoor gear by activity, or get lost in the aesthetic, urban-lumberjack splendor of the Everyday Carry section, which is a top-shelf selection of everything from pocket knives to a travel therapy notebook, because Huckberry is for the modern, well-rounded outdoorsy person, which is exactly what we are aiming for in our summer-to-fall personality rebrand.
Pewaukee, WIPosted by
97ZOK

Huge Wisconsin Dream Home with Outdoor and Indoor Pools for Sale

There isn't one detail about this home that isn't breathtaking. Wait until you see the master suite, the unbelievable walk-in closet, the kitchen and theater. This Pewaukee, Wisconsin home sits very close to Pewaukee Lake, but by no means is this what you'd call a 'lake house.' When I hear 'lake house', I think of a quaint cottage-like place, not this kind of opulence.
ReligionColorado County Citizen

Grannies are Groovy

I remember how I viewed my grandmothers through the eyes of a little child. They were old. Their hair was up in a bun, thick eyeglasses, and dresses that looked like they belonged to the 1940s. They shuffled about and sat in their rocker most of the time. One didn’t ...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Library kicks off outdoor events with food, music and book sale

The Beloit Public Library kicked off its Wednesdays at the Library events on July 7. The outdoor events featuring live music, food trucks and the Friends at Beloit Library (FABL) book sale will be held each Wednesday, July through August from noon—1 p.m. People are invited to attend at the...
Lake Oswego, ORKATU.com

R. Bloom's: Unexpected Outdoor Arrangements

Richard Bloom, owner of R. Bloom’s of Lake Oswego, joined us to share a fun idea for an unexpected summer flower arrangement!. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit the R. Bloom's website.
PoliticsPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Father and Son Stumble Upon Buried Treasure near Kingston, New York

You really never know what you'll stumble upon in the Hudson Valley of New York, even centuries old treasure. The Hudson Valley is well known for its rich history when it comes to many things and events in American history. It amazes me that still today folks from all over are still finding hidden treasures buried across the area.
AnimalsMarin Independent Journal

Glue traps are cruel and inhumane

Thirteen years ago, I had just moved into a large apartment complex in New Jersey. One evening, I peered underneath the bed to retrieve an item that had fallen and rolled out of sight. It was at that moment I spotted something that seemed completely out of place. I shrank away from the object in horror. Underneath my bed was a dead mouse stuck on a glue trap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy