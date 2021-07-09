‘The Witcher’ Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix in December

Three more actors have joined the cast of The Last of Us HBO TV series. Among them is Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced Joel’s brother Tommy, in the original horror game. This time around, according to Deadline, Pierce is playing a different character. He’ll have a recurring role as Percy, someone living in the quarantine zone. Two others, Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil, have been added as Frank and Bill, respectively, two survivors going their own way out in the post-apocalyptic world. Another of the videogame’s voice cast, Merle Dandridge, was previously added to reprise her role as Marlene.