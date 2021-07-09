‘The Witcher’ Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix in December
Henry Cavill will return as Geralt of Rivia on Dec. 17 for “The Witcher” Season 2 premiere on Netflix. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included a spotlight conversation with Cavil. Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich were featured earlier during the event.variety.com
Comments / 0