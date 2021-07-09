Cancel
Busch Gardens Giving Out Free Beer to Celebrate Lightning Win

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the Tampa Bay Lighting winning the Stanley Cup Finals for the second year in a row, Busch Gardens is giving away free beer for the entire rest of July. This is a perfect way to cool down if you’re planning on going this month. Park guests 21 and older are allowed two free 7-ounce beers. About to get in line for a ride? Make sure you stop at Garden Gate Café to grab your free beer first. The promotion is running every day from 11:30 to an hour before park close.

