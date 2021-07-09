Busch Gardens Giving Out Free Beer to Celebrate Lightning Win

To celebrate the Tampa Bay Lighting winning the Stanley Cup Finals for the second year in a row, Busch Gardens is giving away free beer for the entire rest of July. This is a perfect way to cool down if you’re planning on going this month. Park guests 21 and older are allowed two free 7-ounce beers. About to get in line for a ride? Make sure you stop at Garden Gate Café to grab your free beer first. The promotion is running every day from 11:30 to an hour before park close.