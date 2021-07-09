Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

'Stop Telling Me I'll Change My Mind About Not Having Kids By 40'

By Gregory Robinson
Posted by 
Tyla
Tyla
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Rachel Rodgers and her partner attended her cousin's wedding recently, she knew there would be one familiar question that would be on everyone's lips - 'when are you going to have a baby?'. The 31-year-old gets asked the question all the time, mostly from her female pals and family...

www.tyla.com

Comments / 1

Tyla

Tyla

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Moffatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Management#Gender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsThe Guardian

How I realised my family of two was perfect for me

It is a strange irony that the thing we want most in life is often that which eludes us. The writer and feminist Rebecca Solnit says, “Often it is the desire between us and the object of desire that fills the space in between with the blue of longing.”. The...
Relationship Advicefemalefirst.co.uk

My daughter-in-law accused me of doing things I haven't done; what should I do?

My daughter-in-law hardly speaks to me. She has been with my son since she was 20 and is now 40 and I have always had her corner. Her children, three of them, talk to me like crap and I used to babysit for years and take them everywhere but they are older now and don’t come to mine, which is fine as they have lots of friends. Six of us went to a funeral on friday and i hadn't seen her for at least two weeks before this, but she hardly spoke to me and if she did she was very angry. They all went back to her house later as we were at the pub and she said, 'obviously you're not welcome'. I then went to the toilet and sneaked off in floods of tears. The next morning she sent me a nasty message about things i haven't done; I really have no idea what she’s on about but i haven’t replied and want advice.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

My husband is the reason I decided to have kids

I didn’t always want kids. When I was young, a part of me thought that kids would squash my ambition, and fundamentally change the person I was and wanted to be. And because I didn’t think I wanted kids, I also thought I didn’t want to get married. Stereotypical expectations of young women simply terrified me.
Relationship Advice957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Girl I’m dating doesn’t have a relationship with her kids, but she’s cool with mine?!”

What’s up 95.7 The Beat. I have started to date this girl who I knew from years ago. We were acquaintances back in the day. We kinda hung out within the same circle. During that time I was in a relationship. I recently got divorced and I have custody of my 2 daughters. One is 5 and the other is 3 years old. This girl I’ve been talking to is really easy going, fun, caring she’s got me whooped! We just get along really good and we always have a good time. It’s only been 3 months since we’ve been dating. She also has children from he previous relationship. Her ex has full custody of their 3 kids. I am starting to have second thoughts of dating this girl though.
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

10 things most kids don't know about their mothers.

There it was, clear as day, two blue lines staring back at me from the small pregnancy test I had just purchased. Yup, I was definitely pregnant. I was nervous, excited, scared, and ecstatic all at the same time. This was actually happening! After years of dreaming, preparing for, and...
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Brother-in-Law Constantly Says Negative Things About His Youngest Daughter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My brother-in-law seems to be professionally unhappy. No matter what is happening, he can find the negative in every situation. We recently went on a big family trip to a lake house, and he spent the whole time complaining about the internet and the snakes (that live … outside … in the lake) and how bored he was. It seems like he makes it his job to be displeased, no matter the circumstances. He gets on my nerves a little (clearly), and I’m not sure to what extent, if any, this annoyance plays into my question. I try to be friendly and positive because I want to like him (my sister really loves him), but his behavior and negativity make it difficult to get beyond it.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Family RelationshipsSlate

My In-Laws Treat My Husband’s Son From an Affair Better Than Our Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Over a decade ago, my husband had an affair that produced a son. Every adult in the situation, including me, hails from a highly dysfunctional family. I mention this detail because even now, my husband’s family still tries to pressure him to leave me for her so that my stepson “can have his parents together.” I have spent years trying to work through the anger and resentment I have for how badly I have been treated in this dynamic, including what I had against my husband to create and enable this situation. He spent years choosing to stay silent as his parents disrespected my place as his wife and favored his son, often at the expense of the children we have since had together.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Parents both call daughter something different because they couldn’t agree on baby name

A woman has asked strangers for their advice after revealing that her stepdaughter goes by two different names because of a difficult separation between her parents.The woman, who goes by the username @feddupp177 on Reddit, posted about the predicament on the subreddit AITA (Am I The A**hole), where she wondered if she was in the wrong for refusing to use the name chosen by her fiancé and instead only referring to the three-year-old as the name used by the child’s mother.“My fiancé has a daughter from a previous relationship. It was a very hostile one, and by the time his...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

13 things I wish I would have known about my husband before getting married

My husband and I celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary last week. Ten years — that’s a long time. A whole decade of marital bliss. We love each other very much, but no one tells you at 24 the things that are actually going to matter — the day-to-day quirks, habits, preferences and behaviors of your betrothed. The things you failed to notice, or understand the significance of, and the impact they’ll eventually have on your marriage. But I’m here to help. I’m sharing the things that will absolutely, definitely matter — trust me.
KidsTelegraph

Why shouting at your children makes you a better parent

As soon as I’d done it, I knew it was unforgiveable. By the end of this particular family argument, I should have accepted my “worst mum in the world” medal and sat on the naughty step under a cloud of shame. During a loud row about excessive screen time, I’d...

Comments / 1

Community Policy