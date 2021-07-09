'Stop Telling Me I'll Change My Mind About Not Having Kids By 40'

My daughter-in-law hardly speaks to me. She has been with my son since she was 20 and is now 40 and I have always had her corner. Her children, three of them, talk to me like crap and I used to babysit for years and take them everywhere but they are older now and don’t come to mine, which is fine as they have lots of friends. Six of us went to a funeral on friday and i hadn't seen her for at least two weeks before this, but she hardly spoke to me and if she did she was very angry. They all went back to her house later as we were at the pub and she said, 'obviously you're not welcome'. I then went to the toilet and sneaked off in floods of tears. The next morning she sent me a nasty message about things i haven't done; I really have no idea what she’s on about but i haven’t replied and want advice.