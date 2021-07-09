Cancel
DFW Restaurant Week Returns With Dine-In and Takeout Options

By Megan Ziots
papercitymag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDFW Restaurant Week returns to normal this year, but the annual event has also retained the takeout option it introduced last summer. What should possibly be called DFW Restaurant Month (this year the event takes place between August 9 and September 5) allows some of our city’s best local restaurants to offer special discounted prix fixe meals to raise money for a good cause. This year’s event will benefit North Texas Food Bank in Dallas and Lena Pope in Fort Worth — 20 percent of DFW Restaurant Week proceeds will be donated towards these organizations.

Comments / 1

