COVID-19 Message

(Macon County, MO) – This wee we announced only 7 new COVID-19 cases in the previous seven-day period which was down significantly from June’s 20+ weekly average. Although this may seem like we are perhaps beginning a downward trend, we need to be careful not to interpret the data on the numbers alone without examining the landscape surrounding the trend. 7 new cases in a seven-day period is great news. However, yesterday alone we received 9 new cases. Last weekend we celebrated our Independence Day and this may have led to less testing. This last weekend we received no notice of any new cases which hasn’t happened in many months. This suggests that very few people tested just prior to and during the holiday weekend.