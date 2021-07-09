Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon County, MO

COVID-19 Message

By Macon County Health Department
maconhomepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Macon County, MO) – This wee we announced only 7 new COVID-19 cases in the previous seven-day period which was down significantly from June’s 20+ weekly average. Although this may seem like we are perhaps beginning a downward trend, we need to be careful not to interpret the data on the numbers alone without examining the landscape surrounding the trend. 7 new cases in a seven-day period is great news. However, yesterday alone we received 9 new cases. Last weekend we celebrated our Independence Day and this may have led to less testing. This last weekend we received no notice of any new cases which hasn’t happened in many months. This suggests that very few people tested just prior to and during the holiday weekend.

www.maconhomepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linn, MO
County
Macon County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhss#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy