Xbox donates to animal shelter to honour River, ‘Fallout 4’s’ Dogmeat

By Will Nelson
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox and Bethesda have donated money to the Montgomery County Humane Society in honour of River, the dog responsible for inspiring the design of Fallout 4’s Dogmeat. $10,000 USD was donated to the charity, which aims to prevent cruelty to animals and provide homes for them as well. Xbox said in a tweet: “In honor of River, Xbox and Bethesda Studios are donating $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society.”

