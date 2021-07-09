Xbox donates to animal shelter to honour River, ‘Fallout 4’s’ Dogmeat

LYNDHURST — As the pandemic kept people inside, many families decided it was time for a new fuzzy friend. The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, like many other shelters around the country, experienced a spike in adoptions during the pandemic that pushed them to move towards a different model to meet demand. For a period, they offered adoptions by appointment only, meaning an applicant had to reserve time to meet with their potential pet. That did not slow down the desire for adoptions, SVASC Director Hannah Richardson said.