European Firms to Use Bank Data to Foster Sustainable Corporate Activity

Brazil-based API-first embedded finance fintech Dinie has announced a USD 3.8 million seed round, according to the official press release. The round was led by Accion Venture Lab and K50 Ventures, with participation from Flourish Ventures, Domo Invest, and Tribe Capital amongst other funds, and several individuals from companies including Bill.com, Divvy, and more. The company also announced that it has concluded its own securitisation structure securing a further USD 20 million in debt financing capacity from Empirica Investimentos, a local structured debt investor, with a portfolio under management of USD 1 billion. The investment will be used to accelerate the company’s end-to-end embedded credit infrastructure and further expose its APIs to Brazil’s ecommerce platforms and serve more than 15,000 MSMEs with embedded products such as Dinie Credit Account (business overdraft) and DiniePay (Buy Now, Pay later for businesses).