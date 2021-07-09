Cancel
European Firms to Use Bank Data to Foster Sustainable Corporate Activity

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo European technology firms are teaming up to help companies understand how much impact individual decisions have on the environment. DirectID assesses credit risk through the application of real-time bank data and can identify issues related to affordability, income, account verification, emerging financial distress and categorization and classification of accounts. Doconomy uses data and technology to determine the impact on climate of consumption. They have created tools to drive positive change.

