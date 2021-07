He will be funding the entity from his own holdings, which he declined to disclose, and money he earns from the sale of Decentral, which he valued at “a few hundred million dollars.” He has already spoken with potential suitors and anticipates selling Decentral for fiat currency or a stake in another business rather than crypto. In 2018 when ether‘s price was less than half its current level, Forbes said Di Iorio was worth as much as $1 billion.