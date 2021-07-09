You Have to See Stormi Webster's Adorable Cameo in Kylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Video

Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous people in the world, but she’s not afraid to keep certain aspects of her life private. During the first part of the meeting of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opened up about why she kept her relationship with Travis Scott and her pregnancy private. Regarding their relationship, the businesswoman of the lip kits revealed that he let the rapper of SICKO MODE decide if you wanted to be filmed for the show.