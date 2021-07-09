Cancel
You Have to See Stormi Webster's Adorable Cameo in Kylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Video

By Samantha Bergeson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Watch Stormi Webster Help Mom Kylie Jenner Unbox Balenciaga Pumps. Kylie Jenner makes being a working mom look easy—especially when your daughter is your BFF!. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped the first episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, a special three-part series highlighting the rise of Kylie's billion-dollar brand. But three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster stole the show in just the first few minutes of Part One: The Beginning on Friday, July 9.

