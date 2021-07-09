Cancel
Inside Bella Hadid's New Romance With Marc Kalman

By Corinne Heller
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic. Well, Bella Hadid did just say she was having the time of her life. Now an insider is confirming she's neeeeever felt this way before. The model is "completely smitten" with Marc Kalman, a source close to Bella tells...

www.eonline.com

E! News

E! News

