Central CT Health District gets high praise from Newington council on 25th anniversary

To mark the Central CT Health District’s 25th anniversary, the Newington Town Council made a proclamation praising the district at a recent meeting.

The district was created in 1996, when the towns of Wethersfield and Rocky Hill voted to form the Wethersfield-Rocky Hill Health District. The town of Berlin joined in 1998, and the name changed to the current one. Newington joined in 2006.

The Newington Town Council encourages all our citizens to in this celebration by acknowledging the critical role the Central Connecticut Health District has played over the last 25 years in helping our communities to achieve and maintain good health,” the proclamation read.

Deputy Mayor Gail Budrejko praised the district for it’s entire 25 years, but especially for the past year-and-a-half.

“CCHD really stepped up,” she said. “You really took charge and assisted your member communities with guidance on minimizing the risks, securing vaccinations and working with the towns on running the clinics.”

Budrejko also lauded the day-to-day operations of the district, throughout the 25 years.

“It’s the numerous daily routine services that you provide to the member communities over the past 25 years that really serve as a really valuable regional resource,” she said.

Council member Tim Manke also congratulated the district on the milestone.

“I have worked with you folks and their staff on the vaccination clinics,” he said. “I’m impressed with the professionalism of your staff, the planning that went into running these clinics in the four towns, and the caring and compassion they showed to their clients.”

Council member David Nagel said he’s known Director Charles Brown and many of the district’s staff for many years.

“Thanks for the years, and specifically these last years where you’ve not only provided excellent services, but you’ve also provided excellent guidance to those of us in Newington, those of us who are on this council and our town manager, to help make decisions that affect all of us,” Nagel said.

“We’ve always known what a great partner you are to us,” added Mayor Beth DelBuono. “The proclamation doesn’t speak to half of what you all do.”

CCHD Director Charles Brown thanked the council for their words, and said that he’s grateful to serve the town.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve all four of our communities for 25 years, and we’re looking forward to 25 more,” Brown said.

Former mayor Roy Zartarian was also in the virtual meeting, and said the district’s value was proven during the past year.

“One town by itself could not accomplish what the health district accomplished,” Zartarian said, adding a plea to those who are not yet vaccinated. “Go do it. Listen to science, not Facebook.”

For more information, visit www.newingtonct.gov or www.ccthd.org .