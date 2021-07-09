Cawley Chicago sells historic former Douglas Plaza site in Bronzeville
The Cawley Chicago urban development team recently arranged the sale of a 19,000-square-foot building situated on 1.04 acres of land within the historic Bronzeville neighborhood. Located at 3232 Martin Luther King Drive, the property serves as the location for the Historical Society’s Camp Douglas marker position. Managing Principal Zach Pruitt, Principal David Conroy and Vice President Nick Schaefer represented the seller, Weiss Properties Inc in the transaction.rejournals.com
Comments / 0