Villanova national champion Mikal Bridges inches closer to NBA Championship

By Dave Uram
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 8 days ago

Great Valley High School alum, two-time Villanova national champion and Phoenix Suns starter Mikal Bridges is two wins from adding another title to his impressive basketball career.

