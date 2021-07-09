Cancel
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State keeps Delta variant in check so far, has among lowest case rates in country

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 8 days ago
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State keeps Delta variant in check so far, has among lowest case rates in country

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 230 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, and a total of 1,212 additional cases over the last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 173, down 4% from a week ago. It has remained relatively steady for the past two weeks.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide.

The low and steady case rate of 9.8 additional infections for each 100,000 residents ranks Pennsylvania as fifth lowest, behind Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri, with a seven-day population-adjusted case rate of 126.8 — almost 13 times higher than Pennsylvania’s — remains the state with the most active pandemic. Arkansas (122.9), Louisiana (93.3), Nevada (92.5) and Florida (87.6) round out the five most active states for the virus.

The surging Delta variant, designated a variant of “concern” by epidemiologists, is the second most prevalent strain in the U.S., accounting for 30.4% of all new cases, behind the Alpha variant at 44.2%. But it is expected to become the dominant strain in the next few weeks. It has tripled as a percentage of all cases from 10% for the two weeks ending June 5 to 30.4% the two weeks ending June 19, the latest data available from the CDC.

The Delta variant worries public health officials because it is more transmissible, even among partially vaccinated people; it causes more severe coronavirus disease; and, it is less responsive to some monoclonal antibody treatments.

It is already the dominant strain in healthcare Region 7, which includes Missouri, where it accounts for almost three out of four new infections and Region 8, which covers the upper Midwest and Utah, where it accounts for 57% of newly reported cases.

The Alpha variant — formally called B.1.1.7 — is still the dominant strain In Pennsylvania, accounting for 65% of new cases. The Delta variant accounts for less than 4% of the state’s caseload.

Vaccinations

More than 14 million shots have been put into the arms of 8.12 million Pennsylvanians — 73.3% of the state’s 12-and-older population, according to the latest data from the CDC, which tracks vaccinations no matter where of by whom a person got their shot. More than 58% of eligible Pennsylvanians — 6.46 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants. About 1.67 million people have yet to complete their vaccination regimen.

Included in those numbers are 354,322 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 60.9% of the local eligible population. More than 98,000 locals need their follow-up shot.

Deaths

Overall : 8 compared with 11 on Thursday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 6, compared with 8 a week ago, a 29% decline.

Senior Care: One death reported Friday, bringing the total to 13,365, accounting for 48.2% of the state’s 27,737 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 278 people hospitalized as of midday Friday compared with 295 Thursday. Of those, 56 were in intensive care, and 43 were on ventilators. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined 8% over the last week and 63% over the last month.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 22 COVID-19 patients Friday compared with 21 Thursday, including two in intensive care, and three on ventilators.

Testing

There were 5,695 test results reported Friday, with 3.1% of them positive, compared with 3.0% on Thursday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.5% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 15 additional case reports, with eight in Lehigh County, seven in Northampton County. That brings the total to 75,831.

Deaths : No new deaths, leaving the total at 1,580 (863 in Lehigh, and 717 in Northampton).

