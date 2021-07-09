Cancel
NHL

Corey Perry hopes to return to Montreal Canadiens in 2021-22

Montreal forward Corey Perry said he plans to return for a 17th NHL season in 2021-22, and he hopes to still be wearing a Canadiens sweater.

The 36-year-old free agent spoke to reporters at Montreal’s player availability on Friday, two days after a season-ending Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Yes, I intend to play hockey next year,” he said. “There’s still a lot of good hockey left in me, and I would love to come back to experience Montreal for what it’s like really being in Montreal.”

Perry played his first season with the Canadiens under abnormal conditions, with no fans allowed inside the Bell Centre during the regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Perry, the 2010-11 Hart Trophy winner, contributed 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 49 games in the regular season and added 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 22 postseason contests.

A first-round pick by Anaheim in 2003, Perry has 818 points (386 goals, 432 assists) in 1,094 career games with the Ducks (2005-19), Dallas Stars (2019-20) and Canadiens.

–Field Level Media

