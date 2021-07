LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced today that it has doubled its revolving credit facility from $2 million to $4 million, with an FDIC insured bank, which has a term of two (2) years, expiring in November 2022. XS Financial has also received an increased advance rate on the credit facility. Loans made under the revolving facility will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the greater of i) eight percent (8.0%) per annum or ii) the Wall Street Journal Prime plus four percent (4.0%) and may be prepaid with no penalty at any time. All dollar amounts are in $USD.