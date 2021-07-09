Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Superior Court faces fines for alleged COVID-19 safety violations

By Edie Frederick
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles County Superior Court may face $25,000 fines from Cal/OSHA for alleged violations in December 2020 involving the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Osha#Workplace Safety#La County Superior Court#Cal Osha#The Los Angeles Times#The La Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy