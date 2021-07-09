Cancel
Charleston, SC

Former Tiger nabs new coaching job

By Alex Dodd
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

A former Clemson standout and graduate assistant announced a new full-time coaching position on Friday.

Thomas Brittle lettered in baseball for the Jack Leggett’s Tigers in 2012 and 2013 and was an All-ACC outfielder in 2012 after transferring from College of Charleston where he played under Monte Lee.

He returned to Clemson as a graduate assistant under Lee for the last two seasons and earned his master’s degree.

Charleston Southern announced on Friday that Brittle will join head coach Marc McMillan as a volunteer assistant in the program.

Brittle’s responsibilities include coaching catchers while assisting with hitters and base running. He will also serve as the camps coordinator.

Before returning to Clemson, Brittle was the head coach at St. John’s Christian Academy (Monk’s Corner, S.C.) for three seasons and led the Cavaliers to the SCISA State Semifinals in 2019.

The move is the next step as Brittle aims to work his way up the college coaching ranks.

