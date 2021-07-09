Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Podcast revisits how the biggest stories unfolded on TV news

By DAVID BAUDER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYD8i_0asFyIfi00

NEW YORK — (AP) — For a broadcast journalist, they are the moments that MSNBC's Brian Williams says you can almost feel people watching you.

Planes crash into the World Trade Center. A president is assassinated. An election is thrown into turmoil. The first human walks on the moon. Daily life is cast aside and people gather around televisions to soak in the news.

How TV and radio journalists handle it when history is suddenly thrust upon them is the subject of a new podcast based on Joe Garner's 1998 book, “We Interrupt This Broadcast.” The 12-episode series, which Williams narrates, becomes available on July 20, and new seasons are already in the works.

Hearing some of these moments as they unfolded is chilling, particularly if you were around to hear them the first time. In many cases, a journalist's mundane day suddenly turned into one of the most impactful of their career and all skills are brought to bear.

“You can't measure it when it's happening, but you do your level best,” Williams said. “You will be remembered when people look back and see how we covered these stories.”

Episodes in the first season explore the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, John F. Kennedy's assassination, the shooting of President Ronald Reagan, the moon landing, Columbine, Princess Diana's death, the D-Day invasion and the Hindenburg explosion.

While recordings from those days are obviously a big part of the series, Garner said he knew it wouldn't be enough for a podcast.

So the series draws on interviews from the people involved to give a richer perspective.

That's when you hear, for example, NBC News producer Beth O'Connell tell how she called staff members into a conference room after the planes hit the World Trade Center to urge them to take a few moments to buy some shirts and toiletries at Rockefeller Center. They were likely to be at work for a long time.

In 1968, annoyed astronaut Wally Schirra refused to turn a camera on during the Apollo 7 mission, illustrating how television coverage wasn’t exactly a top priority of NASA. A year later, Schirra sat in a CBS studio beside Walter Cronkite describing the Apollo 11 mission that landed on the moon.

Cronkite figures heavily in the series. It was a seminal TV moment in 1963 when he took off his glasses to briefly compose himself after telling the nation that Kennedy had died

One of Cronkite's former desk assistants, Mike Russo, is interviewed in the moon landing episode, as is Richard Nafzger, a NASA official responsible for making sure Neil Armstrong's first step on the moon was captured on camera.

“No one knows who I am,” Nafzger said. “But if it failed my name would be all over the place.”

One moment lost to history: NBC had prepared a space-themed entertainment special — with renditions of songs like “Moon Over Miami” — for the expected delay between the astronauts landing and Armstrong's moonwalk, but it was scrapped when he and Buzz Aldrin left the landing craft more quickly than expected.

A point that journalists repeatedly make is the need to stay calm in those big moments. One of Aaron Brown's most distinctive memories is repeating those words to himself while walking toward CNN's New York office to anchor CNN's Sept. 11 coverage.

“You kind of go into a mode,” veteran journalist Bill Kurtis, who participates with Williams in the series, said in an interview. “You don't allow your passions to take over. You adopt an insightful demeanor that you're going to do your job, which is finding facts and getting them on the air.”

Unfounded rumors frequently fly in those situations, and a vital part of an anchor's job is not giving them oxygen. Williams recalled former ABC anchor Frank Reynolds' anger when forced to retract the erroneous report that Reagan press secretary James Brady had died in the 1981 assassination attempt.

Particularly on television during traumatic days, reporters often take on roles beyond journalism.

“It sort of becomes a chapel,” Garner said. “It becomes a national hearth. We all gather there and figuratively hold hands and the anchor sort of gets us through it.”

The podcast takes a potentially dangerous risk with two episodes imagining how historical events, like the 1919 passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, would be handled by broadcasters. Those episodes weren't available for review.

“We also have plans in future seasons to do the stories that changed our business — to do the stories that taught the mostly older white guys running the media in this country that viewers and listeners have a funny way of deciding what is news,” Williams said.

Garner said he was struck by the self-evaluation many broadcasters offer of their work. The cliche is that journalism is the first draft of history. Those involved didn't have the chance to rewrite it.

“I hope that (listeners) get an understanding of the humanity at the heart of broadcast journalism,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Buzz Aldrin
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Brian Williams
Person
Wally Schirra
Person
Walter Cronkite
Person
Bill Kurtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Television News#Msnbc#The World Trade Center#Columbine#Nbc News#Apollo#Cbs#Armstrong#Cnn#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
NASA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
WorldPosted by
Variety

‘CBS Evening News’ Executive Producer Jay Shaylor Will Depart

Jay Shaylor, the executive producer of “CBS Evening News,” will step down from his post, one of the first significant rearrangements of top producers at the news division since it was placed under the aegis of new top executives. “Jay Shaylor is leaving the company. We thank him for his...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Megyn Kelly Will Launch SiriusXM Weekday Talk Radio Show

Megyn Kelly’s time on Fox News and NBC came to an end some time ago, but she continues to find ways to stay in the game. The former TV anchor, best known for her tenure on the Fox News Channel primetime schedule and a chaotic period at NBC News, will launch a new weekday talk program on satellite-radio broadcaster SiriusXM, starting Sept. 7. “The Megyn Kelly Show” will air weekdays between noon and 2 p.m. eastern on the outlet’s “Triumph” channel, which is devoted to programming that offers advice and inspiration. Other Triumph hosts include Nancy Grace, Dave Ramsey, Dr. Laura Schlessinger and Glenn Beck.
Worldmediarunsearch.co.uk

‘Synic’ · TV news

Fell apart I (Fernanda Vasconcelos) and Spear (Thiago Lacerda) would be a bucket of cold water for Eva (Anna Beatriz Nogueira) in Our life. After plucking her hair, the bitch will accuse her again Manuela Marjorie Estiano who armed her against her sister. “Don’t be sarcastic,” you’ll shoot the truck in the TV series at 6 AM on Globo.
TV & VideosColumbian

CNN zooms in with ‘History of the Sitcom’

Of all genres created for TV, the sitcom is arguably the most enduring. It’s the one that made Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart household names for generations. It’s the genre that made Jerry Seinfeld not just rich, but insanely rich. It’s the genre that usually generates the most minutes eaten up on various streaming services any given week.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Siler City, NCPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: When and How Did Aunt Bee Actor Francis Bavier Die?

In 1989, beloved The Andy Griffith Show actress Francis Bavier who played Aunt Bee on the classic television show passed away at age 86. The Emmy Award-winning star passed away in her Siler City, North Carolina home in early December of that year. The actress hailed from New York City, which may surprise some. She attended Columbia University and graduated from Manhattan’s American Academy of the Arts.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Megyn Kelly is dead wrong about January 6

(CNN) — "There is no question the media represented it as so much worse than it actually was." That's Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News and, briefly, NBC anchor, on the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Yup, that's what she said. (Kelly made the comments on her podcast...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits the network live on air

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt announced live on air that she was leaving the network and promised an update of her next step “in the coming weeks”. She announced her departure from of her hosting duties on the news channel while signing out 16 July’s edition of Way to Early handing over to Morning Joe.Hunt told viewers: “Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you.”She started hosting the show in September 2020. She went to...
TV & Videosmetv.com

Andy Griffith was against adding this character to the show

He disagreed over a technical detail. What would the town of Mayberry be without its coloful array of residents? Who could forget the musical Darlings, the good-hearted Gomer, or Floyd the barber? There's no doubt that the citizens of Mayberry are just as important to the charm of The Andy Griffith Show as Andy, Opie, or Barney.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gomer Pyle, USMC’ Star Jim Nabors Briefly Starred Alongside Courtney Cox in Failed Sitcom

Long before Courtney Cox was a Friend and long after Jim Nabors was a Marine, they teamed up for a failed NBC pilot called Sylvan’s Paradise. The show revolved around a Hawaiian resort and the oddballs that inhabited it. Nabors plays the titular Sylvan Sprayberry, a goofy but good-hearted hotel bell captain. Cox plays Lucy, Nabor’s niece in the show, who also works at the hotel, according to MeTV.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy