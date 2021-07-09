Understanding Walgreens Boots Alliance's Unusual Options Activity

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.