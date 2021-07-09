Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bill aims to spend billions to fix nation's aging dams

By MICHAEL CASEY
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mELKV_0asFy5HW00

BOSTON — (AP) — Lawmakers in Congress on Friday introduced a bill that would pump tens of billions of dollars into fixing and upgrading the country’s dams.

The Twenty-First Century Dams Act, introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, proposes to spend nearly $26 billion to make the repairs that would enhance safety and increase the power generation capacity of the country’s 90,000 dams. It also calls for removing any dams that have outlived their usefulness.

“We have the opportunity to build stronger, more resilient water infrastructure and hydropower systems in the United States, and the Twenty-First Century Dams Act advances an innovative plan to rehabilitate, retrofit, or remove U.S. dams to bolster clean energy production while taking steps to conserve our waterways for generations to come,” Kuster said in a statement.

The bill, which U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is expected to introduce in the Senate, comes amid concerns that thousands of dams are at increasing risk of failure, especially as climate change is leading to more frequent and intense storms. State and local officials have long acknowledged the problems but complain they lack the funds to properly inspect, repair and maintain their dams.

In 2019, The Associated Press identified at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition as of the prior year in 44 states and Puerto Rico. The AP analysis noted that the actual number is almost certainly higher.

The AP’s investigation focused on high-hazard dams — which could kill people if they were to fail — that were found by inspectors to be in the worst condition. Georgia led the way with 198 high-hazard dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition, followed by North Carolina with 168 and Pennsylvania with 145.

Inspection reports cited a variety of problems: leaks that can indicate a dam is failing internally; unrepaired erosion from past instances of overtopping; holes from burrowing animals; tree growth that can destabilize earthen dams; and spillways too small to handle a large flood.

The nation’s dams are on average more than a half-century old, but there is no national standard for inspecting them. That’s led to a patchwork of state regulations in which some high-hazard dams are inspected annually while others wait up to five years.

“Deficient and unregulated dams pose a public-safety threat to thousands of U.S. citizens, their property, and the environment,” Lori Spragens, executive director of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, said in a statement. “Recent dam failures and incidents show the urgent need for stronger state and federal dam safety programs and policies to ensure the safety of communities living near dams."

In May 2020, the hydroelectric Edenville Dam in Michigan failed during heavy rains, unleashing a torrent of water on the Tittabawassee River, which then overwhelmed Sanford Dam downstream. The flooding caused more than $250 million in damage, drained lakes that had been formed by the dams and forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

Kuster's bill, which has the support of the hydropower industry and environmental groups, would offer a 30% tax credit for qualifying dams for safety, environmental improvements, grid flexibility, and dam removals.

“Hydropower’s existing fleet plays a significant role in America’s clean energy infrastructure, and will play a critical role in achieving President Biden’s goal of a zero-carbon electricity grid,” Malcolm Woolf, the CEO and president of the National Hydropower Association, said in a statement. “With the right tools, we can optimize generation efficiency and output, make environmental enhancements, and bolster dam safety."

It also would provide funding that aims to reconnect about 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) of rivers through the removal of 1,000 dams.

“Healthy, free-flowing rivers are essential to our future as we face the challenges of climate change. Investing in dam removal and river restoration will revitalize ecosystem health, improve public safety and strengthen communities,” Tom Kiernan, the president of American Rivers, said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydroelectric Dam#Dams#Dam Failure#Edenville Dam#Ap#Congress#Democratic#Senate#The Associated Press#Hydropower#American Rivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Why Democrats’ Big Spending Bill Has A Small Chance Of Passing

On Wednesday July 14th, President Biden made his way to Capitol Hill to enlist support from Senate Democrats on his $3.5 trillion spending plan which would include the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal along with what the President calls ‘social infrastructure.’ Republicans have voiced unified opposition to the plan, citing its immense scope and cost as their main sticking points. With no Republican lawmakers on board, the Biden administration will have little margin for error to get this ambitious plan through Congress. Fox News Sunday Host Chris Wallace joins to discuss the plan along with the Texas Democrats’ move to leave the state to stall the controversial Texas voting proposal, how U.S. politicians have reacted to the recent anti-government protests in Cuba and the dangers facing unvaccinated U.S. communities as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

HHS spending bill advances without Hyde Amendment

A key House subcommittee on Monday cleared a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) without including a decades-old rider prohibiting funding for abortions, kicking off what is likely to be a long and bruising fight. For the first time in 40 years, the Hyde Amendment...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is a losing game

This week, President Biden and congressional Democrats released their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan. Democrats have lauded this proposal as a progressive bill that would produce change in American society on par with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal or Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. The progressive budget proposal vastly expands governmental social,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats seek to tackle climate change with import tax

Democrats are eyeing a tax on imports from countries that don’t have strong policies aimed at combating climate change, seeking to include such a tax in a wide-ranging spending package that could pass without Republican votes. A senior Democratic aide said that the $3.5 trillion budget deal key Senate Democrats...
Energy IndustryNewsweek

Joe Manchin Condemns Anti-Fossil Fuel Provisions in Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says attempts to eliminate fossil fuels will make climate change "worse" while condemning a key provision of the Democratic infrastructure bill. Manchin told CNN that he was "concerned" about language targeting fossil fuels shortly after attending a meeting discussing the plan with fellow Democrats on Wednesday. The moderate Democrat from coal-producing West Virginia, who has frequently been accused of obstructionism by progressives in his party, took issue with "the climate portion" of the $3.5 billion proposal.
Presidential ElectionFox News

McConnell blasts 'wild' $3.5T spending bill, says Dems do not have mandate to 'introduce socialism'

Democrats’ "wildly inappropriate" and massive $3.5 trillion spending spree will generate "zero" Republican support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday. "It's a wild spending taxing spree, completely inappropriate for the country, which is already suffering from dramatic inflation," McConnell, R-Ky., expressed to host Harris Faulkner....
Congress & Courtsladailypost.com

U.S. Senators Heinrich And Bennet Introduce Bill To Expand And Improve Tribal Access To Clean Water

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced a bill to dramatically expand Tribal access to clean water by investing in water infrastructure. This bill would increase funding through Indian Health Service, Bureau of Reclamation, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Environmental Protection Agency...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's plan to spend billions on community policing is bad policy

This past Monday, President Biden encouraged a group of city leaders and police chiefs to tap into $350 billion of COVID-relief funds to address rising violence. In addition to “community-based prevention and intervention programs,” the president urged funds be used to hire more police and “encourage more community policing” that aims to enhance public safety through cooperative partnerships.
Congress & CourtsThe Post and Courier

Lock and Dam included on congressional draft funding bill

The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam has remained in the interest of the U.S. House of Representatives. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. included the project on the draft bill for energy and water which, “encourages the Corps to work expeditiously toward a resolution that will ensure existing water levels are maintained, as required in section 1319 of the WIIN Act of 2016.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Dems’ ‘human infrastructure’ plan takes aim at fixing racial disparities

Democrats say President Biden’s “human infrastructure” bill is a once-in-a-generation chance to deal with racial disparities by creating a slew of subsidies. Subsidies for everything from buying a home to going to college to paying for internet service are proposed for a multitrillion-dollar package that Democrats are trying to shove through Congress without Republican votes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine asks the Biden administration: Who do you work for?

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden administration Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for inviting the United Nations Human Rights Council, which includes countries like China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, to investigate the United States. JUDGE JEANINE: In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy