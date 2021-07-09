Cancel
Amazon's Tomorrow War to Get a Sequel

flickdirect.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's being reported that Amazon Studios and Skydance are in talks to make a sequel to "The Tomorrow War". The film just debuted last week on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries. Director Chris McKay said, "We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how...

