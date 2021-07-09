Cancel
New Book Delves Into the History and Influence of Kung Fu Films

By Jordan Maison
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm aficionados have a new book to look forward to from Mondo Books that explores the impact of Kung Fu films on the industry. As a film lover and martial artist, I love watching Kung Fu movies. Always have, and always will. As such, you should have seen how fast my head whipped around when this email about a new book popped into my inbox.

