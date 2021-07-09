Dramatic Portraits With a Mural Using External Camera Flash

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. “Yes. For me, this movement is purely about a very close community,” says action photographer Ugnė Vedeckytė. He continues, “it’s about street culture and our instincts: the need for self-realization, challenging ourselves, and our need to constantly move.” In his latest series, Vedeckytė aimed to communicate all that Parkour is through a range of action-filled images. It’s something a little different from what we’re used to partially because of the fisheye effect. Naturally, we were excited to share it with you. So lock yourself in, and don’t worry about jumping off any walls or rooftops. This interview will give you all the thrill and adrenaline you need!