Dramatic Portraits With a Mural Using External Camera Flash
We’ve teamed up with Adorama to bring you a series of photography tutorials called “Master Your Craft” to be featured on their Youtube Channel. Subscribe to see more of our videos on their channel that covers all things photography-related, from lighting and posing to editing, to help you hone your skills and master your craft. Don’t forget to check out our playlist to watch the entire series! In this video, I’ll be walking through the complete process of taking this urban portrait with a mural and external camera flash.www.slrlounge.com
