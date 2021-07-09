Get behind the wheel of a new career at DDOT!

DDOT is hiring!

If you are interested in being a vital member of a team that helps Detroiters get to where they need to be, apply for one of our driver or non-driver positions.

The people who work for DDOT are what make it special. We are looking for dedicated employees who can provide excellent customer service while being the Motor that moves the City. We offer a competitive salary, health and dental plans, a pension package, and more.

Duties include operating motor coaches and wheelchair lifts, collecting and ensuring correct fare, providing location and stop information when necessary, maintaining a clean vehicle, completing route paperwork, and maintaining a route schedule. Minimum qualifications include completion of high school or G.E.D. and a valid Michigan driver’s license. See full qualifications at the job posting here.