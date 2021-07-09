Mayor Duggan addresses City's Flood Response

City crews will begin emergency cleaning and sanitizing next week for the most vulnerable homeowners, Mayor Mike Duggan announced July 8 at his news briefing.

Eligible residents include homeowners with a City poverty tax exemption (Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program, HPTAP) and owners who are over 65, disabled or in a household with children ages 10 and under. Individuals who are eligible should call (313) 267-8000.

Cleanup Process

The Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) will send an inspector within 48 hours.

The City will hire contractors and do an estimate, with the homeowner approving scope of work.

The goal is to make homes safe from health risks, such as sewage and mold, by removing debris, damaged drywall, and tile and to clean and sanitize. Full restoration of damaged areas will have to be covered by FEMA funds if approved.

Contractors are expected to complete cleaning and sanitizing of roughly 800-1000 homes over the next two months.

FEMA begins flood damage assessment in Detroit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (left) and Chief Operations Officer Hakim Berry (second from right) met with FEMA representatives on Detroit's east side July 8. The team of 20 will tour Detroit neighborhoods to assess flood damage.

State and City leaders working to get quick disaster declaration

City of Detroit and State of Michigan officials are working to get a Presidential disaster declaration. Mayor Mike Duggan discussed the flood situation when he met with President Joe Biden last weekend in Traverse City. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also plans to submit the FEMA application for Wayne and Washtenaw counties early next week.

The FEMA Assessment team is in Detroit now to determine whether disaster conditions exist. The President will then make a determination of disaster.

If a major disaster is declared, FEMA funds are unlocked and can be used for payments to help offset residents’ losses.

Residents Encouraged to Submit Claims, Begin Cleaning Now

Residents with property damaged by flooding should file a claim with the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department (DWSD). Those claims also may be filed with FEMA if a presidential declaration of disaster is issued.

Losses should be documented with photos of the flood damage and receipts related to cleaning and repairs. Homeowners should file a claim with their insurance company immediately. Under state law, residents have 45 days to file a claim with DWSD. The deadline is August 10.

Residents can start the process by using the Improve Detroit app or by calling (313) 267-8000 for assistance. The claim process is only for Detroit residents.

City officials also are encouraging residents to clean and sanitize their basements now rather than waiting for a Presidential disaster declaration, which could take weeks.

Flood Cleanup Efforts Continue

City of Detroit officials are reminding residents in flood-damaged areas that crews will continue to pick up debris at the curb, and no blight tickets will be issued in those affected areas. Residents also are encouraged to move vehicles on the street away from large piles.

Cleanup crews include City workers, Advanced Disposal and GFL employees and emergency contractors.

Detroit landlords are being reminded of their responsibility in moving debris to the curb, cleaning and sanitizing flood-damaged areas in their properties and ensuring that the hot water tank and furnace are working properly.

Starting July 20, BSEED will begin inspections and issue fines for $250 a day to landlords who fail to respond.

If Detroit receives a Presidential disaster declaration:

• Landlords may be reimbursed for clean-up costs and repairs

• Renters may be reimbursed for property lost in the flood

Volunteer to Help Our Neighbors

The City of Detroit has received numerous requests for assistance and still needs volunteers to help remove damaged items from basements of senior citizens and disabled residents. Volunteers work four-hour shifts. To sign up as a volunteer, go to bit.ly/DetroitFloodVolunteer.