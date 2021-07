2021 is the year pioneering heavy-metal band Anthrax turned 40. Four decades old…not! Still young and fresh after all these years, yes! In addition to its ongoing documentary web series (check it out on YouTube), the New York City band—one-fourth of the famous “Big Four” of thrash metal alongside Slayer, Megadeth and Metallica—just released a graphic novel based on their horror-inspired, and arguably greatest, record, AMONG THE LIVING. In a nutshell, the Z2 Comics book is really about going full circle with the passion for all things horror that the Anthrax guys have always had, and took inspiration from. And it is actually bloody amazing.