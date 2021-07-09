Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Understanding Walmart's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago

On Friday, shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $140.34. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
57K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Put Option#Bid Price#Unusual Options Activity#Wmt#Time#Sentiment Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Walmart
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $2.79 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSE:IWO) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $292.93. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $37.97 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1

On Thursday, shares of Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $359.94. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $36.63 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:FAS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $108.5 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Diamondback Energy's Unusual Options Activity

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $82.9 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $126.24. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing ProShares UltraPro QQQ's Unusual Options Activity

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $128.66 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Lululemon Athletica

On Thursday, shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $376.8. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juniper And Alibaba

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the first half of the trading session on Tuesday. Around 6,000 contracts of the July $27.50 calls in Juniper were...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

Fiscal 2022 is likely to be a transition year for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), as management takes action to combat inflation, against tough COVID-19-related volume comparisons, according to BofA Securities. The Conagra Brands Analyst: Bryan Spillane downgraded the rating for Conagra Brands from Buy to Neutral, while reducing the price...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Compass Minerals Shares Are Surging Today

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares are trading higher by 15% at $69.50 after the company announced it identified approximately 2.4 million metric tons of sustainable lithium resource. Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy