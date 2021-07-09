Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

American history is rich with ‘divisive concepts’ that legislation would ban from classroom

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 11 days ago

The recent article entitled “‘Boogeyman’ in the classroom — bills would ban critical race theory” has been much on our minds. If we do not teach “‘divisive’ concepts on race, color, nationality or gender” how can we teach about any of our wars or conflicts and thus learn from our past? In teaching about World War I, would it be divisive to teach that the Germans were our enemy? To some, perhaps. Would it be divisive to teach the ramifications of being German or Japanese Americans during WWII? Would it be divisive to teach about the Japanese Internment Camps, because this would make Americans uncomfortable?

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Books#American History#Classroom#Japanese Americans#Germans#Pbs#Ohio House#Muslims#The Women S Movement#Kkk#Irish#Mexican Americans#European#The Native Americans#Last Stand#Critical Race Theory#District Rep#Wood Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Society
Country
Iraq
Related
EducationKPBS

What Are The Biggest Lies And Omissions From Your American History Education?

Christopher Columbus discovered America, Junipero Serra civilized California's Indigenous people through Christianity, slaves were treated well and the Civil War was about states' rights. Those are just some of the lessons some American students have learned in history classes that are simply untrue. "The overall theme of American history is...
Educationtalesbuzz.com

Teach history, not racism, in city classrooms

Don’t dismiss this case as as a one-off: It’s all too likely a warning sign of growing “critical race theory”-driven bigotry across the city school system. The faculty at the HS for Law and Public Service in Washington Heights voted to condemn Principal Paula Lev for having “flagrantly but unsuccessfully attempted to divide our school by race,” The Post’s Susan Edelman reports.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
Skokie, ILWIFR

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation requiring Asian American history to be taught in public schools

SKOKIE, Ill. (WIFR) - Today, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act, into law, making Illinois the first state in the nation to require a unit of Asian American history be taught in public schools. The monumental measure will ensure every high school graduate in Illinois will learn about Asian American history as well as the rich contributions and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama looks at banning ‘race theory’ in classrooms even though no schools are not teaching it

Alabama might ban so-called “critical race theory” from being taught in public K-12 schools even though education officials said no schools are actually doing so. Members of the Alabama Board of Education on Tuesday discussed the wording of a possible resolution that could be voted on later this summer. A Republican lawmaker has introduced legislation for the 2022 session to ban the teaching of critical race theory.
PoliticsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: 'Divisive concepts' ban censors critical thinking

The “divisive concepts” ban that is now law in NH is a reaction to a false assumption that radical ideologues are infiltrating the educational system and teaching distorted propaganda rather historical facts based on careful scholarship and vetted evidence. Justice David Souter worried about “the greatest threat to the survival...
PoliticsValley News

NH teachers consider how ‘divisive concepts’ law will affect lesson plans

CONCORD — For a history teacher, Ryan Richman’s assignments are often firmly rooted in the present day. Every week, students in Richman’s world history class at Timberlane Regional High School, in Plaistow, N.H., receive a simple assignment: Find an event in the news, bring it to class, and be prepared to discuss its connections with the past.
Keene, NHConcord Monitor

Colleges unsure of ‘divisive concepts’ law’s impact

As public schools in the Monadnock Region work to determine the potential impact of a new state law banning the teaching of certain so-called “divisive concepts,” local higher education officials say it remains unclear how the legislation could affect them, too. The law, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed late last...
Texas Statesaobserver.com

To Texas Legislators: It is All about Telling the Truth in History

America was a pseudo-Christian nation that never practiced sincere Christianity. In fact, slaves often questioned where the real Bible was! According to Raboteau’s book, Slave Religion, in quoting Lewis and Milton Clarke, “Slaves believed that there existed somewhere a real Bible from God.” This was because white pseudo-Christians always persisted in using the Bible to make slaves passive and to justify slavery and segregation. Slave owners practiced a counterfeit religious Christianity, which is what America was built on. One should be reminded that we should not be teaching whitewashed versions of history to our children as white supremacists have done for centuries. It is good to think the way Neil Tyson does when he said, “One of the great challenges in the world is knowing enough about a subject to think you’re right but not enough about the subject to know you’re wrong.” Think about what white supremacists are trying to do to history!
Texas Statekut.org

‘Erased From The History Books’: Why Asian American History Is Missing In Texas Schools

When Anita Chaiprasert looks back on what she’s learned in school, she only remembers a handful of times when Asian American history was mentioned. Chaiprasert said she vaguely recalled being taught about the Vietnam War. The Plano West High School senior couldn’t remember a single Asian American historical figure. As a Thai-American, Chaiprasert said she didn’t feel represented in lessons or textbooks.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

New Ohio legislation would prohibit schools, public universities from requiring coronavirus mask use

COLUMBUS, Ohio—With Ohio already about to forbid K-12 schools and public colleges and universities from requiring coronavirus vaccines, new Ohio Senate legislation would prohibit similar school-imposed mask mandates. Senate Bill 209, recently introduced by state Sen. Andrew Brenner, a Delaware County Republican, would also require businesses that require customers to...
MilitaryWVNews

When soldiers get sent to slaughter by 'leaders'

Talk around Memorial Day and Veterans Day often centers on how American soldiers gave their life for the freedoms we enjoy today. What about the ones who marched to their deaths because of leaders who were foolhardy or simply not up to the challenge?. In southeastern Montana almost exactly 145...

Comments / 0

Community Policy