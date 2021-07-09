American history is rich with ‘divisive concepts’ that legislation would ban from classroom
The recent article entitled “‘Boogeyman’ in the classroom — bills would ban critical race theory” has been much on our minds. If we do not teach “‘divisive’ concepts on race, color, nationality or gender” how can we teach about any of our wars or conflicts and thus learn from our past? In teaching about World War I, would it be divisive to teach that the Germans were our enemy? To some, perhaps. Would it be divisive to teach the ramifications of being German or Japanese Americans during WWII? Would it be divisive to teach about the Japanese Internment Camps, because this would make Americans uncomfortable?bgindependentmedia.org
