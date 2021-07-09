American history is rich with ‘divisive concepts’ that legislation would ban from classroom

America was a pseudo-Christian nation that never practiced sincere Christianity. In fact, slaves often questioned where the real Bible was! According to Raboteau’s book, Slave Religion, in quoting Lewis and Milton Clarke, “Slaves believed that there existed somewhere a real Bible from God.” This was because white pseudo-Christians always persisted in using the Bible to make slaves passive and to justify slavery and segregation. Slave owners practiced a counterfeit religious Christianity, which is what America was built on. One should be reminded that we should not be teaching whitewashed versions of history to our children as white supremacists have done for centuries. It is good to think the way Neil Tyson does when he said, “One of the great challenges in the world is knowing enough about a subject to think you’re right but not enough about the subject to know you’re wrong.” Think about what white supremacists are trying to do to history!