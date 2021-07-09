Star Wars Hasbro PulseCon Exclusives Revealed
With Hasbro PulseCon returning, today the toy makers have revealed the “convention” exclusive Star Wars figures for fans to drool over. Though we’re still a bit away from being back to “convention” season, Hasbro is still giving collectors the chance for something unique to the experience. Today, they’ve revealed three new Star Wars PulseCon exclusives, and I’m pretty damn happy with their offering this time around. I mean, just look!www.cinelinx.com
