Star Wars Hasbro PulseCon Exclusives Revealed

Yes, it is possible for a sequel to be better than the original film. We look at ten of the greatest examples of such films. The month of July has seen the release of many of the best sequel movies ever made. That makes sense because the summer is blockbuster movie territory, and blockbuster movies happen to have a lot of sequels. I mean these days, movies are all about sequels anyway. If your big budget movie isn’t popular or profitable enough to merit a sequel, it can be considered a failure. Hollywood runs on repeat business. Convincing audiences to pay money to see an original feature is risky, to say the least.