TruckDriverJobs411 Steps Up to Meet Employment Shortage During Trucking Industry Surge

We didn’t always know that plastic is bad. There was a time when we could see only the revolutionary nature of the material. We didn’t see it as the “forever garbage” we are depositing on literally every corner of the Earth. Back then we didn’t understand the dangers of microplastics (fragments less than 5 millimeters in length), now impacting our drinking water and our marine life. We could not imagine that there would be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. We did not even grasp that the petroleum-laden supply chain would impact our climate. And we believed the lie that recycling could solve the plastic problem.