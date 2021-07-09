TruckDriverJobs411 Steps Up to Meet Employment Shortage During Trucking Industry Surge
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Federal government’s recently proposed infrastructure program is projected to create nearly 3 million new commercial truck driving jobs. That’s why platforms such as TruckDriverJobs411.com, the original and free trucking jobs’ board, are hustling to meet the growing employment demands. TruckDriverJobs411.com, a website owned and operated by Western Truck Insurance Services, Inc. has recently overhauled its job board site to ensure drivers and owner operators are efficiently matched with jobs.californianewswire.com
Comments / 0