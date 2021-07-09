Armani “AD” Diamond hopes to prove he’s a hidden gem at defensive back for Auburn
One of Auburn’s last additions to its December signing period is someone hoping to become the steal of the class. Blount cornerback Armani “AD” Diamond popped on the Tigers’ radar in the lead-up to the December signing period, which occurred in part due to an excellent showing during practices for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. His success led to a late offer from Auburn and set Diamond on the path toward fulfilling his goal of playing SEC football.oanow.com
