Jim Ross Says Some Fans Wanted Him To Die For “WWE Dynamite” Flub

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the June 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, Jim Ross accidentally referred to the show as “WWE Dynamite” when closing the episode. Jim Ross responded to the comment on Twitter, stating that there’s no excuse for the mistake he made, but that he’s not quitting anytime soon. Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho, and others came to the AEW commentator’s defense, noting that Ross is still the greatest wrestling commentator of all time.

