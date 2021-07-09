The Ineos Grenadier is the BMW-Powered Off-Roader You Always Wanted

Nate Risch is not only a long-time contributor of BMWBLOG, but also the proud of owner of a 1995 E36 BMW M3. Nate is also not afraid of some DIY work, so it comes as no surprise that he also enjoy changing the oil on his cars. For the latest oil change, we partnered up with MOTUL USA to try out their new Classic Line of lubricant. French manufacturer MOTULS introduced earlier this year a new line of lubricants geared towards classic and vintage cars. The new Classic Line of MOTUL lubricants builds upon the booming market of collector cars which has increased year-over-year.