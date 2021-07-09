The Ineos Grenadier is the BMW-Powered Off-Roader You Always Wanted
BMW has never made a true off-roader. Sure, some of its SUVs are surprisingly handy on a dirt road but none of them are proper off-roaders, in the same vein as a Land Rover Defender or Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. Of course, that’s not really BMW’s wheelhouse, so its lack of off-roading vehicles isn’t surprising. However, it is a vehicle type that BMW fans have express their desire for in the past. For those fans, the Ineos Grenadier is their BMW-powered off-roader.www.bmwblog.com
