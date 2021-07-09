Cancel
Fenton, MI

Local business donates to local police and fire departments

By Tri-County Times
Tri-County Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article Fenton Home Furnishings continued its history of local philanthropy with recent gifts to the Fenton and Linden police and fire departments.  The company gave the Fenton Police Department $2,000. Police Chief Jason Slater said the money is going toward an upgrade to the software on the department’s LiveScan fingerprint device. LiveScan allows fingerprints for background checks and other uses to be taken electronically without the need for ink and paper.

