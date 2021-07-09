VIDEO: Joe Achilles Takes the BMW M3 Competition on Petrol Head Tours

If you've been living under a rock, you may not be aware that Ferrari stunned the automotive world last week with the 818-horsepower spiritual successor to the Dino. The Ferrari 296 GTB is its name, and boasts an engine that is absolutely spectacular, not just for its performance, but also because of how it sounds and how efficient it is. Expect Ferrari to once again clean up at the World Engine of the Year Awards. But while we wait for Ferrari to tease the inevitable convertible version of this car, we've gone ahead and taken a crack at chopping the roof off ourselves, digitally speaking, of course.