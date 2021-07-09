VIDEO: Joe Achilles Takes the BMW M3 Competition on Petrol Head Tours
We’ve been following Joe Achilles’ adventures with his G80 BMW M3 Competition, as he’s one of the only YouTubers to own one and, more importantly, actually drive it. Other YouTubers (we won’t name names) tend to buy exciting exotic cars, show their delivery of said cars, and then never actually do anything interesting with them. Achilles actually drives the hell out of his cars, takes them on long distance journeys, and even tracks them. So we’re curious as to how his G80 M3 holds up.www.bmwblog.com
