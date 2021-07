Childhood summers are often full of simple days spent soaking up the sunshine and getting your feet wet in the swimming pool. For a college student, summers are a great time to prepare for your future. This year, while I still fit in some time in the sun, my days were also full of soaking up knowledge and getting my feet wet, so to speak, with consulting experience as a cybersecurity intern. Because of the Schneider Downs Cybersecurity Team, this internship was both a valuable and enjoyable way to spend my summer.