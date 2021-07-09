Cancel
Music

Peggy Gou, 'I Go'

By Lars Gotrich
 8 days ago

There's vibe and there's substance – Peggy Gou's got both in spades. The Berlin-based, South Korean-born producer and DJ takes her time between singles, but every side shimmers with danceable depth. Peggy Gou says "I Go" is a tribute to her teenage years: "My own reimagination of the sounds I grew up loving." The '90s house-inspired track vibrates like a glitter-pink Walkman on a summer day, its melody effervescent, backed by swagger-jacked synth-funk that turbocharges in the last minute.

Peggy Gou
#Npr#South Korean#Npr
Berlin, DE
Music
Celebrities
