Usually, I don’t spend a lot of time “googling” to find out what the rest of the world thinks, but I did want to find out what exactly what people think the County Fair really is. One of the definitions found was “a gathering of people to display or trade produce or other goods, to parade or display animals and often to enjoy carnival or funfair entertainment”. The archaic spelling of “fair” was “fayre” used in the 15th to the 17th century. Even back then, the definition still included “a gathering of stalls and amusements for public entertainment”.