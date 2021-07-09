Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville says a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally is set to come down Saturday. The city said in a news release Friday afternoon that the equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as well as a nearby one of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will be removed Saturday. The development comes more than five years after a 2016 removal push focused on the Lee statue. As those plans emerged, the monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

